    Fake woman cop tries to rob another woman, arrested

    Nagpur: Wathoda police have arrested a con woman who posed herself as a cop and tried to rob another woman of her gold ornaments on Tuesday noon. However, when the victim woman acted tough and warned of police action, the accused returned her gold ornaments.

    A resident of Abumiya Nagar, near tower, Wathoda, Ragini Gopalrao Ravalkar (22), was at her home around 12 noon on Tuesday. During the same time, the accused, Sarita Amol Dongre (21), resident of Satgaon, HingnaTehsil, in Butibori police jurisdiction, came to Ragini’s house. The accused Sarita posed herself as a cop and asked Sarita to handover her gold ornaments on the pretext of showing them in the court.

    The fake policewoman kept the ornaments in her purse and took Sarita and her parents to the court. At the court, the con woman went to the bathroom and when Sarita demanded her gold ornaments, Sarita handed over her purse. But when she checked the purse, no ornaments were found in it. Sarita acted tough and warned the accused of police action. Fearing police action, the fake cop returned the gold ornaments to Sarita.

    Wathoda police constable Rajesh has booked the accused Sarita Dongre under Section 170 of the IPC and reportedly arrested her. Further probe is underway.

