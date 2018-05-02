Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur from Dec 7

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held from December 7 in Nagpur.

The State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the monsoon session of the State Legislature on Tuesday. State Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal read out the order of prorogation of the session, which began in Mumbai on Monday. The Winter Session of the Legislature will begin from December 7 in the Second Capital, Zirwal said.

Notably, it was for the first time in the history of Nagpur, the Winter Session was not held last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

During the two-day monsoon session, the State Legislature passed two crucial resolutions, seeking removal of the Supreme Court set 50 per cent cap on caste based reservations in jobs and education, and asking the Centre to provide the 2011 Census data on OBCs to the State. The opening day of the two day monsoon session on Monday witnessed a high drama as 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for one year after the State Government accused them of“misbehaving” with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber.