Nagpur continues to mark drop in Covid cases, deaths, tally cross 80K mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported significant drop in both novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases and deaths. With the sum of 876 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths, the tally nears 80K mark and stands at 80,844, while death toll moved to 2,596.

From the total deaths 1,893 deaths from the city and 453 from rural and rest 250 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The district on Saturday continued to mark more recoveries than fresh cases of Covid-19 in a single day. 1,821 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 66,998 (including home isolation recoveries).

The sum of 11,250 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 82.87%





