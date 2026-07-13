Congress Faction Leader Dispute Rekindles in Nagpur; Divisional Commissioner’s Decision in Focus

Party leader says legal and technical aspects, not just numbers, must determine the outcome

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Nagpur: The dispute over the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has resurfaced, with all eyes now on the Divisional Commissioner’s decision following the appearance of 11 Congress corporators before the authority as directed by the court.

The ongoing tussle has once again exposed internal divisions within the city Congress, with the Commissioner’s ruling expected to have significant political implications for the party’s local leadership.

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Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Rajesh Adur said all 11 corporators appeared before the Divisional Commissioner in compliance with the court’s directions. He maintained that the decision on the group leader should not be based solely on numerical strength but must also take into account the legal and technical issues involved in the case.

Adur pointed out that the court had stayed the earlier decision, and the reasons behind that stay should be carefully examined before a fresh ruling is delivered.

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Responding to questions about the absence of corporator Vinod Labhane during the proceedings, Adur clarified that Labhane continues to be a Congress corporator and remains part of the party’s total strength of 27 corporators in the civic body.

Asked whether the matter would return to court, Adur said the party would first await the Divisional Commissioner’s decision before deciding its next legal course of action.

The dispute over the Congress group leader’s post has once again brought internal factionalism within the Nagpur unit of the party into the spotlight, with the upcoming decision expected to influence both the leadership structure and the party’s political equations in the municipal corporation.

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