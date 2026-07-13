Vijay Darda Gets Relief in Coal Block Case as Court Closes ED Money Laundering Proceedings

Special court says PMLA case cannot survive after acquittal in the predicate offence

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New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda, industrialist Manoj Kumar Jaiswal and other accused have secured major relief in the long-running Bandar coal block allocation case, with a Delhi court closing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering proceedings against them.

The Rouse Avenue Special Court ruled that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case could not continue after all the accused were acquitted in the predicate offence by a Special CBI Court on March 27, 2026.

The ED had alleged that around ₹24.6 crore was diverted from companies linked to industrialist Manoj Jaiswal to a company associated with Vijay Darda and Devendra Darda. According to the agency, the transactions were connected to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Bandar coal block.

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However, after an 11-year trial, the Special CBI Court acquitted all the accused, including Vijay Darda, Devendra Darda, Manoj Jaiswal, AMR Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd., and former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges with credible evidence.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India, the defence argued that a money laundering prosecution cannot survive once the scheduled offence no longer exists. Accepting the contention, the Rouse Avenue Special Court ordered the closure of the ED’s PMLA case.

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With the latest order, Vijay Darda and the other accused have now secured relief in both the CBI case and the ED’s money laundering proceedings arising out of the Bandar coal block allocation matter.

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