Nagpur College Student Raped and Murdered Near Bus Stand During Camp Visit

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old college student was raped and murdered near a bus stand in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals.

The victim’s body was discovered near the MIDC bus stand in Umred city on Monday morning, prompting local residents to alert the police. After identifying the body, the authorities contacted the victim’s family. According to her mother, the victim was a college student who had left home on Sunday morning, informing her family that she was going to attend a camp and would return by evening.

When her mother called later in the day to check on her whereabouts, the victim stated that she was in Brahmapuri, approximately 50 kilometers from Umred, and would not return home that night. Shortly afterward, an unknown man called her mother and ominously declared that her daughter would not return. The next morning, the victim’s body was found.

A police officer confirmed that the postmortem report revealed the victim had been sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This incident has drawn parallels with previous cases of heinous crimes in Maharashtra. In July, a 9-year-old girl in Thane district was abducted, raped, and murdered by a man named Abhay Yadav, who was arrested within hours of the crime. Similarly, Shanti Nagar police had recently arrested a man named Kanchan Das for murdering his wife and disposing of her body in a well.

The police are working tirelessly to gather evidence and ensure swift justice for the 26-year-old victim in this latest tragic case.