Campaigning Ends for Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly Seats: How This Election Differs from 2019

Campaigning for the elections across Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies concluded on Monday, with the political landscape witnessing intense battles between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Voting is scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

Top Leaders Rally for Votes

During the campaign, prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and several Union Ministers toured the state to gather support for their candidates.

The Battle Between Mahayuti and MVA

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), and NCP (led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar), is focusing on maintaining power. The alliance banked on popular initiatives like the Mazi Bahin, Mazi Mulgi (My Sister, My Daughter) scheme to connect with women voters. BJP’s slogans, such as “Bantenge to Katenge,” were designed to consolidate support across voter segments.

On the other hand, the opposition MVA alliance—consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)—centered its campaign on allegations of corruption and misgovernance against the ruling coalition. The opposition also focused on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and constitutional safeguards to appeal to voters who feel neglected by the current government.

Clashing Campaign Narratives

In a pre-election offensive, the BJP launched a “Say No to Congress” campaign, highlighting past incidents like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Palghar mob lynching of monks to discredit the opposition.

The MVA countered with a narrative focused on governance and social equity, positioning itself as the better alternative for an inclusive Maharashtra. The battle lines have been drawn, with both sides aiming to sway undecided voters in the state.

What’s Different This Time?

Compared to the 2019 elections, the dynamics of Maharashtra’s political alliances have shifted significantly. The Shiv Sena split has redefined loyalties, and the inclusion of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction in the ruling coalition has changed voter equations. Meanwhile, the opposition has been pushing harder to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments.

As Maharashtra prepares to vote on November 20, all eyes are on whether the Mahayuti will retain power or if the MVA will stage a comeback.