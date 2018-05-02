Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 30th, 2020

    Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH

    Nagpur: Setting an example for others, the Nagpur District Collector Ravindra Thakare donated plasma at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday. He appealed to the people who recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and offer relief to patients.

    The District Collector had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Now, he has recovered completely. “My body has antibodies to fight novel coronavirus. If plasma is separated from blood donated by recovered patients, and is administered to corona patients, it comes as a great help to the patient. Hence, every person who has recovered from COVID-19 should come forward and donate plasma,” he said and added it is safe.

    The Plasma Bank Platina Project is being implemented in the State through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. There are 21 plasma banks in the State under the said project. So far, 1,480 plasma bags have been collected in Maharashtra, of which 690 have been administered to critical patients of COVID-19.

    Under the project, a person who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma28 days after testing positive for the infection. So far, at GMCH Nagpur, 72 persons have donated plasma due to which 58 critical patients of COVID-19 could get help. Thakare set an example and donated 430 ml plasma, preserved in two bags of 215 ml each.

    Dr Sajal Mitra, Dean of GMCH; Dr Avinash Gawande; Dr Mohd Fazal, State Nodal Officer of Plasma Bank Platina Project; Dr Sanjay Parate, In-charge of Blood Bank were present when Thakare donated plasma.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic
    Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic
    Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH
    Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH
    MSEDCL wireman booked for causing helper’s death negligently
    MSEDCL wireman booked for causing helper’s death negligently
    Survey wants Ganga Jamuna (Red Light) area banished in Nagpur City
    Survey wants Ganga Jamuna (Red Light) area banished in Nagpur City
    धंतोली, कॉंग्रेसनगरच्या लिज धारकांच्या समस्यांबाबत तातडीने कार्यवाही करा : महापौर
    धंतोली, कॉंग्रेसनगरच्या लिज धारकांच्या समस्यांबाबत तातडीने कार्यवाही करा : महापौर
    म्हाडामध्ये पाणी पुरवठया संदर्भात अंतिम तोडगा काढण्याबाबत १५ दिवसात अहवाल सादर करा
    म्हाडामध्ये पाणी पुरवठया संदर्भात अंतिम तोडगा काढण्याबाबत १५ दिवसात अहवाल सादर करा
    एवजदार कर्मचा-यांची ३ दिवसात माहिती न मिळाल्यास आरोग्य अधिका-यांवर कारवाई करा : संदीप जोशी
    एवजदार कर्मचा-यांची ३ दिवसात माहिती न मिळाल्यास आरोग्य अधिका-यांवर कारवाई करा : संदीप जोशी
    हनुमान नगर, धंतोली, नेहरूननगर झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    हनुमान नगर, धंतोली, नेहरूननगर झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    3 arsonists who went on rampage in Narendra Nagar nabbed within 10 hours
    3 arsonists who went on rampage in Narendra Nagar nabbed within 10 hours
    लकडगंज कडबी बाजार होणार मोकळे
    लकडगंज कडबी बाजार होणार मोकळे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145