Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH

Nagpur: Setting an example for others, the Nagpur District Collector Ravindra Thakare donated plasma at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday. He appealed to the people who recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and offer relief to patients.

The District Collector had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Now, he has recovered completely. “My body has antibodies to fight novel coronavirus. If plasma is separated from blood donated by recovered patients, and is administered to corona patients, it comes as a great help to the patient. Hence, every person who has recovered from COVID-19 should come forward and donate plasma,” he said and added it is safe.

The Plasma Bank Platina Project is being implemented in the State through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. There are 21 plasma banks in the State under the said project. So far, 1,480 plasma bags have been collected in Maharashtra, of which 690 have been administered to critical patients of COVID-19.

Under the project, a person who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma28 days after testing positive for the infection. So far, at GMCH Nagpur, 72 persons have donated plasma due to which 58 critical patients of COVID-19 could get help. Thakare set an example and donated 430 ml plasma, preserved in two bags of 215 ml each.

Dr Sajal Mitra, Dean of GMCH; Dr Avinash Gawande; Dr Mohd Fazal, State Nodal Officer of Plasma Bank Platina Project; Dr Sanjay Parate, In-charge of Blood Bank were present when Thakare donated plasma.