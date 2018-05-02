Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic

Nagpur: Tension ran high at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur on Thursday as news spread over planting of bombs at the airport. Immediately, all the concerned agencies were alerted. The agencies took control of the airport and each and every passenger and staff was taken out of the Terminal Building. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) started investigation and soon found the ‘bombs.’ The ‘bombs’ were diffused and the situation was brought under control.

However, the entire operation was part of a mock drill conducted to check security of the airport.

According to reports, the airport received a call around 12.55 pm on Thursday and the caller threatened to blow up the Terminal Building with a planted bomb. The call triggered panic and the agencies were alerted. The agencies swung into action. Jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were deployed and every passenger and airport staff was taken out of the Terminal Building.

On being informed, fine tenders from Airport Fire Brigade, NMC’s Fire Brigade reached the airport at 1.26 pm. The team of BDDS, along with sniffer dogs, also rushed to the airport at 1.44 pm and started locating the ‘bombs.’ A ‘bomb’ was found around 2.10 pm and the second a short while later. Both the ‘bombs’ were diffused and normalcy was restored at the airport.

Some of the passengers were upset over the mock drill but police managed to pacify them. The mock drill was conducted under the supervision of Airport’s Senior Director M A Aabid, Chief Security Officer Yashwant Saratkar, CISF Deputy Commandant Ravi Kumar and DSP Nurul Hasan.