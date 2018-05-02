Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 30th, 2020

    Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic

    Nagpur: Tension ran high at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur on Thursday as news spread over planting of bombs at the airport. Immediately, all the concerned agencies were alerted. The agencies took control of the airport and each and every passenger and staff was taken out of the Terminal Building. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) started investigation and soon found the ‘bombs.’ The ‘bombs’ were diffused and the situation was brought under control.

    However, the entire operation was part of a mock drill conducted to check security of the airport.

    According to reports, the airport received a call around 12.55 pm on Thursday and the caller threatened to blow up the Terminal Building with a planted bomb. The call triggered panic and the agencies were alerted. The agencies swung into action. Jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were deployed and every passenger and airport staff was taken out of the Terminal Building.

    On being informed, fine tenders from Airport Fire Brigade, NMC’s Fire Brigade reached the airport at 1.26 pm. The team of BDDS, along with sniffer dogs, also rushed to the airport at 1.44 pm and started locating the ‘bombs.’ A ‘bomb’ was found around 2.10 pm and the second a short while later. Both the ‘bombs’ were diffused and normalcy was restored at the airport.

    Some of the passengers were upset over the mock drill but police managed to pacify them. The mock drill was conducted under the supervision of Airport’s Senior Director M A Aabid, Chief Security Officer Yashwant Saratkar, CISF Deputy Commandant Ravi Kumar and DSP Nurul Hasan.

    Trending In Nagpur
    You Tube Sensation Shreya releases her track “Thehra” on Springboard Records
    You Tube Sensation Shreya releases her track “Thehra” on Springboard Records
    Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic
    Mock drill at Nagpur Airport to diffuse ‘bombs’ triggers panic
    Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH
    Nagpur Collector sets example, donates plasma at GMCH
    MSEDCL wireman booked for causing helper’s death negligently
    MSEDCL wireman booked for causing helper’s death negligently
    Survey wants Ganga Jamuna (Red Light) area banished in Nagpur City
    Survey wants Ganga Jamuna (Red Light) area banished in Nagpur City
    धंतोली, कॉंग्रेसनगरच्या लिज धारकांच्या समस्यांबाबत तातडीने कार्यवाही करा : महापौर
    धंतोली, कॉंग्रेसनगरच्या लिज धारकांच्या समस्यांबाबत तातडीने कार्यवाही करा : महापौर
    म्हाडामध्ये पाणी पुरवठया संदर्भात अंतिम तोडगा काढण्याबाबत १५ दिवसात अहवाल सादर करा
    म्हाडामध्ये पाणी पुरवठया संदर्भात अंतिम तोडगा काढण्याबाबत १५ दिवसात अहवाल सादर करा
    एवजदार कर्मचा-यांची ३ दिवसात माहिती न मिळाल्यास आरोग्य अधिका-यांवर कारवाई करा : संदीप जोशी
    एवजदार कर्मचा-यांची ३ दिवसात माहिती न मिळाल्यास आरोग्य अधिका-यांवर कारवाई करा : संदीप जोशी
    हनुमान नगर, धंतोली, नेहरूननगर झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    हनुमान नगर, धंतोली, नेहरूननगर झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    3 arsonists who went on rampage in Narendra Nagar nabbed within 10 hours
    3 arsonists who went on rampage in Narendra Nagar nabbed within 10 hours
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145