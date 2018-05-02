MSEDCL wireman booked for causing helper’s death negligently

Nagpur: Hingna police on Thursday booked a wireman of MSEDCL for causing the death of his helper due to negligence.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Bhimrao Badhiye (53), resident of Swavalambi Nagar. The deceased Baliram Lataru Dhabale (51), a resident of Wathoda, was repairing an electric supply line after climbing an electric pole at village Mondha on September 24, 2018. He lost balance and fell down.

With serious injuries, Dhabale was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. After registering a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure, Hingna Police started the probe.

During the probe, it came to the fore that Dhabale was working as a helper. Instead of repairing the supply line himself, the accused Badhiye had asked Dhabale to climb the pole. When Dhabale was repairingthe fault, he was electrocuted and lost his life. After recording the statement of Chhaya (44), wife of the deceased, police registered an offence under Section 304(A) of the IPC against Badhiye.