Garg, Gupta appointed new DRMs of CR, SECR in Nagpur Division

Nagpur: The Railway Board has appointed Vinayak Garg and Deepak Kumar Gupta as the new Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) in Nagpur Division. Garg will take charge of the Central Railway (CR) Nagpur Division, succeeding Manish Agrawal, while Gupta will assume the role of DRM in the South East Central Railway (SECR) Nagpur Division, replacing Namita Tripathi. The official postings were announced on Thursday.

The appointments follow routine transfers, as the outgoing DRMs have completed their respective tenures. Agrawal had taken over the CR Nagpur Division during a critical period marked by employee unrest that led to a three-hour operational lockdown at the divisional headquarters. Tripathi, on the other hand, successfully completed her two-year term at SECR.

Key challenges for the new DRMs

The CR Nagpur Division plays a pivotal role in freight operations, especially with its proximity to coal mines and its strategic location on the Grand Trunk and Mumbai-Howrah routes. Garg will oversee critical operations, including achieving freight-loading targets and ensuring smooth passenger train operations.

SECR’s Nagpur Division is transitioning from its legacy of narrow-gauge routes to broader objectives, including route expansion. A significant focus is on creating shorter routes to connect Gadchiroli district to southeastern ports, aiming to boost economic growth in the region. The division currently manages one of the busiest rail corridors in the country, spanning nearly 700 kilometres of track.

Experienced leadership

Both Garg and Gupta bring extensive experience in railway management, positioning them to handle the complex demands of their respective divisions. With Railways prioritizing the rapid expansion of new corridors and infrastructure development, the two leaders are expected to play a key role in driving operational efficiency and future growth in the Nagpur region.