Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has stirred public and political outrage, two men reportedly broke into a girls’ hostel in Nagpur and molested a student in the early hours of July 22. The intruders allegedly broke the hostel’s main gate lock around 3 AM and entered a student’s room, where they misbehaved with her. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, the men fled with her mobile phone.

The incident occurred at an OBC Girls’ Hostel that houses 64 students. A case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station, but the accused are yet to be traced. The absence of adequate security measures, including CCTV surveillance, has sparked anger and fear among residents.

Reacting strongly, Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar lashed out at Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling the incident a failure of governance in his own political stronghold.

“Is there no fear of law in Nagpur anymore? When girls are not safe even in hostels, where should they go? The hostel has no proper security, not even CCTV cameras,” said Wadettiwar. “Mobile phones have been stolen, and girls are terrified. This is the CM’s city — who will ensure their safety?”

He further highlighted that the hostel’s proximity to a liquor shop had been a constant concern for the girls living there. “With just a simple lock on the hostel gate and no surveillance, how are these girls expected to feel secure?” he questioned.

The incident has raised serious concerns about women’s safety in Nagpur and calls for immediate action and accountability. Parents, students, and activists are demanding enhanced security measures and swift justice.