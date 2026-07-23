Nagpur Protest Ends with National Anthem as Police Detain Demonstrators

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Nagpur: Tension briefly flared at Constitution Square (Samvidhan Chowk) in Nagpur on Thursday during a protest organised by the CJP against the alleged lathi-charge on students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration began peacefully but the situation turned tense after protesters continued their sit-in even after the permitted protest time had ended. As demonstrators refused to disperse, Nagpur Police intervened and began taking them into preventive custody to maintain law and order.

During the police action, protesters stood together and sang the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The anthem echoed through Constitution Square, bringing an emotional close to the demonstration.

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Videos from the scene show protesters singing the National Anthem while police escorted them into custody. The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention and prompting reactions from various quarters.

Senior police officers were seen repeatedly requesting the protesters to peacefully vacate the venue after the permitted protest period had ended. They were also seen urging the students to disperse, citing the prevailing weather conditions and expressing concern for their safety and well-being. Preventive detention began only after the protesters continued their sit-in despite these repeated appeals.

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Police stated that the preventive action was taken solely to maintain public order and ensure compliance with the permitted protest conditions. Authorities added that further legal procedures were initiated regarding those taken into custody.

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