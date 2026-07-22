Delhi to Nagpur: Student Anger Spills Onto Streets, Protest at Samvidhan Chowk

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Nagpur: Youth, students, and members of various social organisations staged a protest at Samvidhan Square in Nagpur on Wednesday, condemning the alleged police lathi-charge on demonstrators during a protest in Delhi.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration echoed with slogans accusing the government of suppressing democratic voices and ignoring students’ concerns.

Protesters alleged that peaceful demonstrators in Delhi were subjected to excessive use of force. They chanted slogans such as “Stop crushing democracy,” “You cannot silence students,” and “Modi government’s authoritarianism will not prevail.” The gathering also raised concerns over repeated examination paper leak incidents, claiming they reflected the government’s failure to protect the education system.

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The protesters called for an impartial inquiry into the alleged lathi-charge in Delhi and demanded action against those responsible. They also urged the Central Government to respond promptly to students’ concerns and restore confidence in the examination process.

A heavy police deployment was maintained at Constitution Square to ensure law and order, and the protest concluded peacefully.

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