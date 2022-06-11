Stray dogs maul five-year-old to death in Katol

Nagpur: A five-year old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Dhantoli area of Katoli here, on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Viraj Raju Jaywar.
Viraj, along with his elder sister had gone for morning walk when the pack of stray dogs pounced on him. His sister tried to shoo the pack and also made an attempt to raise an alarm but in vain. The dogs dragged him to a nearby under-construction site area and mauled him to death.
Upon hearing the cries of Viraj’s sister, his parents and the passerby rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away. The boy had received deep injuries and was rushed to a local government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Citizens have expressed outrage over the incident. The locals have alleged that despite highlighting the stray dogs menace in the area, there has been no relief from the local administration.