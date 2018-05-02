Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, May 21st, 2020

    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

    Nagpur: The government of Maharashtra has issued a new lockdown order and it has been made clear that Nagpur city will remain in the red zone. These orders will come into effect from May 22. Due to this order, the orders regarding red zone will be applicable in the limits of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, informed Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

    In a Press release , NMC Chief Tukaram Munde said ” Nagpur has been categorised in RED zone till 31st May. We need to follow all restrictions of Red zone which have been imposed by the government. Any violation of these orders will attract penal actions. “

    According to the new order, private offices will be completely closed. Markets, malls and taxi services will also be closed and only standalone shops (excluding shops related to essential services in a row for a maximum of five) will remain open, the order said.

    According to release, Government offices to run with 5% capacity, Liquor shops won’t open but will continue home delivery service.

    As per order which will come into effect from midnight of May 22, saloons, spa, private offices will not be permitted in the city.

     

    Night curfew from 7pm to 7am

    According to the new order, the city will have a night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and the movement of citizens will be banned except for essential services. Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has also directed the police administration to strictly abide by the night curfew. Violators of the order will also be prosecuted by the police.

    There is no relaxation in the restricted area

    No other services were allowed in the restricted area except for essential services. No person shall be allowed to enter the restricted area or an outsider shall be allowed to enter the restricted area.

