Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb

Harmonic Entertainment has organized “Kishor ke e Rang Vishal ke sang “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . In the lock down period Harmonic Entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. Vishal Naharkar , Bhaskar Waghule and Raju Chopde Directors of Harmonic Entertainment present soul full songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was Chief guest who gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. He is working as booster for cultural world of Nagpur and encouraging various groups to perform on line.

It is unique program Harmonic Entertainment for journey of love Songs. Versatile Singer Vishal Naharkar Bhaskar waghule, Raju Chopde, Sumitra Thakre , are the artists who has performed. Singer Bhaskar waghule, Raju Chopde has planned this novel program. Show was =attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Harmonic Entertainment.

Soulful songs like…… Kaha tak ye man,…., Jane kya soch kar…., Mere deewanepan ki….., Raah pe rahte…., Simti si Sharmai see….., Chehra hai ya sa…., Rat kali eh quab me aayii….., Meri Umer ke Navjawano…., Na tum hame jana….., Ek roj mai tadap…., Ek ritu aayi….., Ye raten ye mausam…., Tum jo mil gaye ho….., Tusa hasin….., Diye jalte hai….., Shish eke gharo me…., Mai hun Jum…., Samne ye kaun ….., Ye kya hua…., Saara zamana…., Chahiye thoda pyar…., Chanda o Chanda….., Gam ka fasana…., Jeewan se bhari teri aankhe…., Jiska koi nahi…., Kasme wade…., and many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He has done wide promotion for this event on social Media.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, , , Vijaya Waideshkar and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sumitra Thakre has done her job nicely. She elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpur’s musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Bhaskar waghule , Raju Chopde , for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 7 .30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.