    Published On : Thu, May 21st, 2020

    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report

    Nagpur: According to news reported by ET, MIHAN India Ltd has cancelled the contract for development of Nagpur Airport awarded to GMR Infrastructure, according to an official.

    GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), GMR Infrastructure’s subsidiary, had received the formal letter of award from MIHAN India Ltd, the concessioning authority for the Nagpur Airport, for the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, which GMR Infrastructure had said in a regulatory filing last year.

    Maharashtra Airport Development Company MD Anil Patil told ET that the contract with the concerned company has been cancelled and the re-tendering process will soon be started for development of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

