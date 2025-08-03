Advertisement



Nagpur city faces both civic challenges and proud achievements today. Heavy congestion grips West Nagpur due to road closures, while new breakthroughs mark India's medical history as GMCH performs its first-ever robotic kidney transplant in a government hospital. Meanwhile, "Operation Shakti" intensifies with more sex rackets busted, and a ₹33.93 crore GST fraud comes to light. In a proud moment, chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh was felicitated by CM Fadnavis with ₹3 crore. On the flip side, a leopard escaped Gorewada forest and fatally attacked a captive leopard inside the zoo. The NMC's planned Ajni garbage station and other infrastructure developments also took center stage.

Traffic Woes in West Nagpur

Traffic is severely congested on major roads including Kasturchand Daga Marg and Law College Square to Futala Square, primarily due to ongoing infrastructure work. Authorities have also announced a road closure between Zero Mile Metro Station and the Institute of Science for an underground tunnel project, expected to worsen traffic in the coming days.

‘Operation Shakti’ – Major Raids on Sex Trafficking

Nagpur Police intensified their crackdown under Operation Shakti:

A sex racket at Dwell Stays Cocktail Camel Farmhouse was busted; two were arrested, and one is absconding.

was busted; two were arrested, and one is absconding. Another illegal operation was exposed in New Kamptee , leading to more detentions.

, leading to more detentions. Strict guidelines have been reissued to hotels, lodges, and OYO operators.

Illegal Rooftop Club Under Probe

A newly launched rooftop club in Dev Nagar, situated in a residential zone, is being investigated for operating without proper licenses. Locals allege disturbances and loud music into the night, violating civic norms.

₹33.93 Cr GST Scam Busted

The GST Department arrested a Nagpur businessman involved in creating fake firms and fraudulently claiming ₹33.93 crore in Input Tax Credit (ITC). More raids are expected.

Medical Milestone at GMCH

Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) successfully conducted India’s first robotic kidney transplant in a government facility. This landmark surgery has positioned GMCH as a trailblazer in public healthcare.

Divya Deshmukh Honored by CM

Nagpur’s chess sensation Divya Deshmukh, who recently won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, was awarded ₹3 crore by CM Devendra Fadnavis in a special felicitation ceremony.

Zoo Security Breach: Leopard Killed

A wild leopard from Gorewada forest breached the enclosure of the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, leading to the death of a captive leopard. Forest officials have initiated a high-level inquiry.

Other Notable Stories:

Politics & Governance

Minister Shrirang Kokate shifted to Sports portfolio after the rummy controversy .

portfolio after the . The state government clarified in court: No foreigner detention centers in Maharashtra.

Crime Highlights

A man crashed his BMW while drunk driving and was arrested.

and was arrested. A woman conned and extorted eight men through fake marriages.

through fake marriages. Rohit Nokariya , a known history-sheeter, was booked under MPDA Act .

, a known history-sheeter, was booked under . A ₹50 crore scam involving the fake platform “Dollar Pay” is under investigation; a couple from Nagpur is accused.

Infrastructure & Development

NMC to set up a high-tech garbage transfer station near Ajni to streamline sanitation and traffic.

near to streamline sanitation and traffic. The ₹135 crore Lakadganj–Wardhaman Nagar flyover is structurally complete but awaits formal opening.

is structurally complete but awaits formal opening. State government introduced a policy for direct land purchases for industries to attract investment.

Public Health & Safety

Over 1,500 dog bite cases reported in six months, NMC informed Bombay HC.

reported in six months, NMC informed Bombay HC. A 36-hour shutdown of the Pench-I Water Treatment Plant will begin on August 5 for maintenance, possibly affecting water supply in parts of the city.

Nagpur Gold Rate – August 3, 2025

24 Karat (1 gm): ₹6,410

22 Karat (1 gm): ₹5,870

Nagpur Weather Forecast

Date Forecast High / Low Temp Aug 3 (Sat) Partly Cloudy 35°C / 26°C Aug 4 (Sun) Thunderstorms 32°C / 25°C Aug 5 (Mon) Light Rain 31°C / 24°C

