Nagpur Central Tensions: Congress Supporters Accused of EVM Loot Attempt, Clash with BJP

**Chaos Erupts at Nagpur Central: Congress Supporters Allegedly Attack Poll Officials, Attempt EVM Looting; Scuffle with BJP Candidate Pravin Datke**

Nagpur: Tensions soared at the Nagpur Central Assembly constituency during polling as Congress supporters allegedly assaulted election officials and attempted to snatch EVMs. Reports also indicate a clash between BJP and Congress workers, resulting in injuries and chaos. BJP candidate Pravin Datke was reportedly manhandled by Congress supporters during the incident.

The altercation began near booth number 268 when polling staff were transporting EVMs and VVPAT machines to the strong room. As officials were leaving, unidentified individuals allegedly attacked them with swords and knives, injuring the vehicle driver.

Congress candidate Bunty Shelke reportedly arrived with supporters shortly after the incident, leading to further disruption. The group allegedly vandalized vehicles, intensifying the situation.

Police were deployed in large numbers to restore order, but tensions escalated as BJP supporters, led by Pravin Datke, confronted the Congress group. Eyewitnesses claim that Congress supporters assaulted Datke during the altercation, and the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The injured vehicle driver is receiving treatment at a hospital, while police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.