Maharashtra: Mahayuti or MVA? Exit Polls Predict the Outcome

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has concluded, with the Election Commission reporting a voter turnout of 58.22% by 5 PM. With polling now over, exit poll results have been released, providing a glimpse into the possible outcome of the state’s 288 assembly seats.

Exit Poll Projections

According to MATRIZE’s exit poll, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is projected to win between 150-170 seats, the MVA alliance 110-130 seats, and others are likely to secure 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies predicts a similar trend, projecting 152-160 seats for Mahayuti, 130-138 seats for MVA, and 6-8 seats for others.

JVC’s exit poll shows Mahayuti with 159 seats, MVA at 116 seats, and others bagging 13.

Regional Breakdown

– Marathwada Region (46 seats):

– Mahayuti: 19

– MVA: 25

– Others: 2

– Thane-Konkan Region (39 seats):

– Mahayuti: 25

– MVA: 11

– Others: 3

With candidates’ fates now sealed in EVMs, all eyes are on November 23, the day election results will be announced. The big question remains: Will Maharashtra witness another Mahayuti government, or will the MVA stage a dramatic comeback?