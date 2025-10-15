Blow to red terror: Top Naxal leader Sonu surrenders with 60 cadres in Gadchiroli

Nagpur: Communist Party of India (Maoist) politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu surrendered before authorities in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Tuesday along with around 60 cadres, officials said.

This development marks a significant setback for the CPI (Maoist) and comes after sustained counter-insurgency operations led by the police under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and coordinated with state governments across the country.

“This is a big blow to the CPI (Maoist) movement. Venugopal Rao’s decision to abandon armed struggle reflects the growing realisation among senior Maoist leaders that violence has no future,” an official said.

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the development underscored a decisive shift in the region. “The people of Bastar are determined to end Naxalism,” he said, recalling that a female Politburo member had surrendered a year ago.

“Her husband’s surrender today shows the changing ground realities. The administration will rehabilitate those who give up violence, but those who continue armed resistance will be dealt with firmly by security forces,” Sharma added.

Following the death of his elder brother, top Naxal leader Kishenji, Venugopal was believed to have taken charge of the CPI (Maoist)’s armed resistance against Operation Green Hunt in West Bengal, particularly during the Lalgarh movement.

Over the years, he continued to be regarded as a key strategist and ideologue within the Naxal hierarchy, operating mostly from deep forest zones across central India, including parts of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha.

According to officials, Venugopal had signalled his willingness to surrender earlier this year.

A press release dated August 15, which surfaced in September, had announced his intention to abandon armed struggle. According to people aware of the details, he later secured the backing of a sizable faction of Naxal cadres across several states who endorsed his decision.

Security officials said the surrender opens a window to further consolidate peace in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and strengthen ongoing outreach and rehabilitation initiatives.

“This is a moment to build trust and ensure that those who return to the mainstream are given a fair opportunity to rebuild their lives,” an official added.

With the surrender of Venugopal, the CPI (Maoist) has lost not just its ideological heft but also its communications network and people’s connect in South Bastar, officials said. His exit, they added, is likely to deepen internal divisions and accelerate the weakening of the organisation’s upper ranks.

Officials have described this surrender as a major success for law enforcement agencies, highlighting their continued efforts to weaken the Naxal insurgency and reintegrate militants into the mainstream. The surrender is expected to bolster ongoing operations against left-wing extremism and may encourage other cadres to follow suit.

Gadchiroli, a district in Maharashtra, has long been a stronghold of Naxal activity, making today’s surrender a notable milestone in India’s fight against internal extremism.

16 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Rao’s surrender comes after 16 Naxalites, including nine carrying a combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on October 8. The group, which included seven women, laid down arms before senior police officials, expressing disillusionment with what they called the “hollow” and “inhuman” Naxal ideology. They also condemned the atrocities committed by Naxals against innocent tribals and cited increasing pressure from security forces as a reason for their surrender, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria had said.

Among those who surrendered were Podiya Markam alias Ratan (34), deputy commander of Military Platoon No. 1; Manoj Dugga (35); Sumitra alias Sunny Kursam (35); Vanila Farsa (35), all members of military companies; and Gawade alias Diwakar (45), a divisional committee member. Each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Another cadre, Budhu alias Kamlesh Usendi (32), an area committee member, carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, while Madda Kunjam (21), Ravi alias Gopal Vadde (23), and Kare Korram (23) each carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The remaining six were lower-rung members of the outlawed group.

During questioning, the surrendered Maoists told police that top Maoist leaders were the real enemies of the tribal community, misleading locals with false promises of protecting their land, forests, and rights, while exploiting and enslaving them instead, the SP said.