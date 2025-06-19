Nagpur Car Crash Near Ladies Club Injures Six, Including Three Children

Advertisement



Nagpur – A severe collision between two cars late at night near Ladies Club Square in Sadar area left six people injured, including three children. The accident occurred when a speeding car hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Airbags in one car helped prevent major fatalities. While the driver of the first car was injured, other occupants reportedly fled the scene. The second vehicle was carrying a family, and five of its members, including three minors, were hurt.

The incident caused brief chaos as the accident spot lies on the border of three police station jurisdictions. Eventually, Sadar Police registered a case against the at-fault driver and began further investigation.

