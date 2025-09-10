Video: Nagpur Businessman Shot, Robbed in Bezonbagh

Nagpur: Panic spread across Bezonbagh under Jaripatka Police Station limits on Wednesday night after bike-borne miscreants shot a businessman and fled with cash reportedly worth ₹4–5 lakh.

Armed Attack:

The victim, identified as Raju Dipani, a resident of Mekosabagh, was carrying a large sum of cash when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him. The miscreants threatened him at gunpoint, and when Dipani attempted to resist, they opened fire. He sustained serious bullet injuries in the attack.

Critical Condition:

Locals rushed the injured businessman to Max Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition remains critical. The shocking incident has triggered fear among traders and residents in the area.

Police Investigation:

Senior police officials reached the crime scene immediately and began a detailed probe. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to track the culprits. Initial investigations indicate that the robbers may have conducted a recce of Dipani’s routine before targeting him.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and armed robbery. A massive manhunt is underway to nab the attackers.