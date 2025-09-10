Maharashtra to Enforce ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy

Mumbai: In a significant step towards curbing vehicular pollution, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that the state will soon implement the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy. Under this initiative, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Transport Commissioner’s office, attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Joint Secretary (Transport) Rajendra Holkar, and other senior officials, Minister Sarnaik emphasized that the move is essential to ensure a pollution-free environment for future generations.

According to the minister, every vehicle’s registration number will be scanned using CCTV cameras at fuel stations to verify the validity of its PUC certificate. If the certificate is invalid or expired, fuel will be denied. However, facilities will also be made available at the same petrol pump to obtain or renew the PUC certificate on the spot, minimizing inconvenience for motorists.

Gold Rate 10 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,01,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The minister further explained that each PUC certificate will have a unique identification (UID) to allow regular checks of its authenticity and validity. Going forward, vehicle showrooms and repair garages will also be authorized to issue PUC certificates, ensuring that every vehicle on the road carries a valid one.

Additionally, Sarnaik directed the transport department to launch a major crackdown on rackets issuing fake PUC certificates, stressing the need to eliminate such practices completely in the interest of public health and environmental protection.