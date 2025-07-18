Nagpur Businessman Granted Regular Bail in POCSO Case After Legal Battle

Advertisement



Nagpur: A prominent businessman from Nagpur has been granted regular bail by the trial court in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The order comes after his earlier applications for anticipatory bail were rejected by both the Sessions Court and the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

The case stems from an FIR lodged on December 6, 2024, at the Sakkardara Police Station. The complaint included charges under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Initially, the accused was not arrested and was released on notice by the police. However, following the rejection of his anticipatory bail pleas, he approached the trial court for regular bail.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The courtroom witnessed a heated exchange between Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde and defense counsel Advocate Munish R. Perke. The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, raising concerns over the accused’s influential status and the possibility of interference in the legal proceedings. APP Khaparde emphasized the seriousness of the charges and urged the court to consider custodial interrogation to ensure a fair trial.

In contrast, Advocate Perke argued that the accusations were false, malicious, and financially motivated, allegedly orchestrated by someone known to the victim. He pointed out that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and his client had no prior criminal record. He also highlighted the businessman’s strong public image and professional background.

After hearing arguments from both sides and considering the case record and supporting legal precedents, the trial court decided to grant regular bail to the accused on July 15, 2025.

The case continues to be monitored closely given its high-profile nature and the sensitive legal provisions involved.