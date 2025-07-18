Maharashtra set to offer India’s lowest industrial power tariffs: Fadnavis

Notably, about 70% of domestic consumers, those using less than 100 units, will see a 26% cut in their monthly power bills

Nagpur: Maharashtra is gearing up to become the most cost-competitive State in the country in terms of industrial electricity tariffs, with rates projected to drop to Rs 7.38 per unit under a revised power policy. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Currently, the industrial tariff in the State stands at Rs 8.32 per unit. Once the revised rates come into effect, Maharashtra will outpace other industrially developed states such as Tamil Nadu (Rs 9.04), Gujarat (Rs 8.98), and Karnataka (Rs 7.75), Fadnavis said. He assured the House that the revised tariffs will remain stable and unaffected by the usual true-up adjustments, which typically lead to price revisions.

The CM was responding to questions raised by Nagpur MLC Abhijit Wanjari and supported by further queries from MLCs Shashikant Shinde, Satej Patil, and Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve.

Fadnavis highlighted that the state has adopted the Merit Order Dispatch system to procure electricity from private generators at competitive prices. He added that long-term agreements, spanning 25 years, have been signed for solar, wind, and battery storage power, significantly bringing down power purchase costs.

Addressing concerns over the burden previously placed on domestic consumers to subsidize industrial and commercial users, the CM said the revised tariff structure now balances the scales. “Earlier, residential users bore the brunt. But this structure brings relief across the board,” he said.

Notably, about 70% of domestic consumers, those using less than 100 units, will see a 26% cut in their monthly power bills. Even those using over 100 units will benefit from reduced tariffs.

In a major push for the agricultural sector, Fadnavis announced improvements in the solar pump scheme. Farmers can now opt for a single-pole connection at a subsidized rate of Rs 15,000. In addition, 10 HP solar pumps will be distributed based on demand. A booster pump initiative has also been launched to support irrigation needs more effectively.

To streamline services, complaints regarding solar pump installations are being addressed through a centralized solar portal. The CM also announced the rollout of smart meters in rural farmlands, which will help monitor electricity usage in real time and aid future planning in the agri-power sector.

Looking ahead, the government has drafted a proposal to solarise lift irrigation projects and is also exploring conventional energy options for ‘dark zones,’ areas with minimal electricity penetration.

With this multi-pronged approach, the state aims not only to attract industry with cheaper power but also ensure equitable access and relief for domestic and agricultural consumers.