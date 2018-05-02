Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan

Nagpur: In a daylight incident, four bike-borne goons fooled and robbed a man of Rs 2 lakh in cash which he had withdrawn from a bank and was returning home in Nandanvan area here on Tuesday, December 10.

The victim, Dinesh Radheshyam Agrawal (44), resident of Plot No. 110/111, Bhagwati Apartment, Flat No. 102, Murlinandan Layout, Wathoda, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from a bank and was returning home around 2 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Vidyanagar, the four-bike borne goons, aged 30-35 years, came from behind and fooled Dinesh by telling him that somebody has vomitted on his back. The goons offered to help Dinesh by washing the ‘filth.’ Believing the crooks, Dinesh stopped and asked them to clean hic back. Meantime, the goons diverted Dinesh’s attention and fled with his bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash he had withdrawn from bank.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Jayebhaye, acting on complaint of Dinesh Agrawal, booked the four unidentified bike-borne goons under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and launched a hunt to nab them.

