Nagpur Builder’s Suspected Suicide Linked to Political Moneylenders

Advertisement



Nagpur: A well-known builder from Nagpur died under suspicious circumstances earlier this week, sparking controversy and allegations of financial harassment by politically connected moneylenders. While police have registered it as a case of accidental death, close sources suspect the incident may be a case of suicide driven by mounting debt and sustained pressure from influential creditors.

The deceased, Ashutosh Arvind Naik (54), a resident of Vasant Nagar, was a builder by profession and was involved in multiple real estate projects across the city.

Pesticide Exposure Cited, but Suicide Angle Emerges

According to Pratapnagar Police, the incident occurred on July 18, when Ashutosh was working on his farmland in Adegaon, under Kondhali Police Station limits. While spraying pesticide on crops, the toxic chemical is believed to have entered his body, leading to severe illness. He was rushed to a private hospital in the Pratapnagar area, where he died early on Tuesday. Police registered a case of accidental death, and the body was sent for postmortem.

Gold Rate 23 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 1,00,900 /- Gold 22 KT 93,800 /- Silver/Kg 1,16,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, sources close to the family and people familiar with the matter suggest otherwise. They allege that Ashutosh was under immense stress due to large unpaid loans he had taken from multiple individuals, some of whom are reportedly linked to local BJP leaders (PB).

Loans Worth Crores, Threats and Assault Alleged

Ashutosh had reportedly borrowed money from around 7–8 people to fund his projects, including a large development near LAD College. The loan amounts allegedly ranged from a few lakhs to over ₹1.5 crore. As he struggled to repay these debts, creditors began exerting pressure, with some even lodging complaints at Bajaj Nagar Police Station. Despite the complaints, no FIR was registered at the time.

Sources claim that just two days before the incident, one of the political lenders visited Ashutosh at his home to demand repayment. An argument reportedly escalated into physical assault, leaving him deeply disturbed. Family members noticed he had become increasingly stressed following the incident.

Investigation Transferred to Kondhali Police

Though initial reports were filed at Pratapnagar Police Station, the location of the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Kondhali Police, to whom the case has now been transferred.

Officials from Kondhali Police confirmed that a case of accidental death has been registered. The postmortem report is awaited, and further investigation will include questioning family members and reviewing the financial and legal background of the deceased.

Family Awaits Answers

The family has accepted the body after postmortem and maintains that Ashutosh was exposed to pesticide while working in his field. However, they have not ruled out the possibility of mental trauma caused by financial pressure and personal threats.

The case has reignited concerns over illegal lending practices, particularly involving politically influential individuals. With questions mounting, authorities now face pressure to conduct a thorough and impartial probe.