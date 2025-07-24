Advertisement



Nagpur: Marking a milestone moment in their lives, nearly 100 classmates from the 1991 batch of St. Francis de Sales (SFS) School came together for a grand two-day celebration titled “Golden Bonds Reunion 2025”. The event was held on July 19–20 at Tuli Veer Bagh, Nagpur, and celebrated not just the joy of reunion, but also the shared journey of turning 50 for most of the batchmates – born around 1975.

From the very beginning, the weekend was wrapped in emotion and enthusiasm. The celebrations kicked off with a vibrant dhol welcome, setting the tone for a high-spirited gathering. As old friends reunited, the air was filled with nostalgic laughter and playful remarks – “Abbe tu… Kaisa mota ho gaya bey!”, “Bhai, pehchaan mein nahi aa raha,” and “OMG, I never thought we’d meet again!” – as many met after decades.

Each attendee received a specially designed 50th birthday reunion t-shirt and a personalized gift hamper to commemorate the occasion. The first evening was filled with music, games, and heartfelt moments. A deeply moving audio-visual tribute honored classmates who have passed away, followed by the soulful playback of the SFS School Anthem in the voice of former principal Rev. Fr. Maurice.

The emotional journey continued with an AV montage showcasing the transformation from school life to the present – drawing smiles, tears, and joyful cheers. The evening culminated in a live music performance that turned the atmosphere electric, as many hit the dance floor in a spirit of “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

The following morning, attendees embraced a breezy, tropical theme with floral attire for a lively Goan-style poolside party. Splash games, tropical drinks, and cheerful music created a relaxed, carefree vibe as old friends celebrated under the sun.

The two-day celebration ended on a poignant yet hopeful note, with a farewell lunch marked by hugs, tears, and promises to stay in touch. The organizers – the enthusiastic core team of the 1991 batch – summed it up best: “While time moves on, true friendship never fades.”

With memories rekindled and bonds refreshed, the “Golden Bonds Reunion 2025” left everyone with one thought: We must meet more often.