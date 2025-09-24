Nagpur builder, four women booked for rape, blackmail of beautician



Nagpur: In a disturbing case that has shocked the city, Sonegaon police have booked a Nagpur-based builder and four women on charges of rape, blackmail and criminal intimidation after a 24-year-old beautician alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted under the pretext of resolving her financial difficulties.

According to the police complaint, the survivor, a married woman, had over time come into contact with four accused women, Reshma Saurabh Joshi (30), Sarla Sahu alias Nidhi Pandey (28), Ashwini Kamkar (34), and Pramila Sangharatra Meshram (45). Sarla, who runs a beauty parlour frequently visited by the victim, allegedly recorded an obscene video of her without consent during one of her visits.

The woman later expressed interest in buying a plot of land but backed out due to lack of money. At this point, the accused Reshma allegedly introduced her to Ghanshyam Sahu, a builder with Gajanan Developers in Shesh Nagar. Police said the four women allegedly pressured the victim to have physical relations with Sahu, claiming it would ease her financial burden. When she refused, they allegedly continued to harass her.

On August 17, the four women invited her to a party in Beltarodi, where Sahu was also present. There, she was allegedly served spiked juice and later taken by Sahu to Hotel Airport Villa in Sonegaon, where he raped her.

When the woman threatened to go to police, Reshma allegedly blackmailed her with the threat of making the objectionable video public to ruin her reputation. Terrified of the social stigma, the survivor initially stayed silent, but later confided in her husband and lodged a formal complaint.

Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, conspiracy, criminal intimidation and blackmail. Further investigation is underway.