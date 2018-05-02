Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Dec 13th, 2019

Nagpur builder dies in car mishap in Mumbai, 5 friends hurt

Nagpur: A builder from Nagpur was killed in Mumbai as the Scorpio car he was travelling in met with a mishap. His five friends were also injured in the accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased builder, Deepak Arode (45), along with his five friends, had left city for going to Mumbai in a Scorpio car on December 11. On Thursday afternoon, at a turning near Mumbai, the speeding car overturned. The mishap left Deepak dead on the spot while his five friends were injured.

They were taken to a Mumbai hospital where condition of Rajesh Deshmukh is stated to be critical. The names of other injured have been given as Kalpesh Gosavi, Sachin Chikhle, Sumit Shirke, and Yogesh Ghorpade. These four friends were shifted to Ayush Hospital in Kalyan.

According to Corporator Ajay Hathbed, the deceased Deepak Arode was Vice President of BJP’s South Nagpur unit.

Deepak had contested Corporator’s election against sitting Corporator from Hudkeshwar Prabhag No. 29. Deepak had lost the election.

