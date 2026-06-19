Nagpur boxers shine at State Championship, clinch nine medals

Garima Singh named Best Boxer, Navanya Savalakhe wins Emerging Boxer Award as district team bags four gold and five bronze medals

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Nagpur: Nagpur’s young boxing talents delivered an impressive performance at the Maharashtra State First Sub-Junior, Cadet and Cub Boys and Girls Boxing Championship 2026, clinching a total of nine medals, including four gold and five bronze, to bring laurels to the district.

The Nagpur contingent showcased remarkable skill, determination and fighting spirit throughout the championship, emerging as one of the standout teams in the state-level competition.

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Among the gold medal winners, Shreyash Deshmukh produced a dominant display in the 36-38 kg category to secure the top podium finish. In the Cadet Girls division, Avika Savalakhe claimed gold in the 36-38 kg category, while Garima Singh struck gold in the 48-50 kg category.

Garima’s exceptional performances throughout the tournament earned her the prestigious Best Boxer Award in the Cadet Girls category, making her one of the stars of the championship.

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Adding to Nagpur’s golden haul, Navanya Savalakhe emerged victorious in the 46-49 kg category. Her impressive showing was further recognised with the Best Emerging Boxer Award, highlighting her immense potential for the future.

Nagpur’s medal tally was further boosted by five bronze-medal finishes. Disha Thakur secured bronze in the Cub Girls 34-36 kg category, while Dishan Shirley finished third in the Cub Boys 32-34 kg division. Trishna Kadam won bronze in the Sub-Junior Girls 40-43 kg category, and Heeba Khan claimed a podium finish in the Girls Above 70 kg category. Hridyansh Janbandhu rounded off the medal count with a bronze medal in the Sub-Junior Boys Above 70 kg category.

The team’s outstanding achievement was made possible under the expert guidance of coaches Ganesh Purohit, Raunak Khambalkar and Yogesh Mishra, whose dedication and training played a crucial role in preparing the boxers for the prestigious championship.

The success of the district team has been widely appreciated by sports lovers, boxing enthusiasts and sports administrators, who congratulated the players and coaching staff for their commendable performance.

The medal-winning campaign not only reflects the growing strength of boxing in Nagpur but also underlines the emergence of a promising generation of young pugilists capable of excelling at higher levels of competition in the years to come.

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