Nagpur Book Club to Hold Free Book Distribution Drive Ahead of New Academic Session

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Nagpur Book Club (NBC) has announced a special book distribution drive from June 13 to June 20, 2026, in view of the new academic session beginning soon, so that students may equip themselves with the books they need in time. The books will be available at T S Rawal and Co, Behind Nagpur Furniture Works, Zal Complex, Sadar, Nagpur.

Students and interested readers may collect books free of cost, subject to availability. The Academic Book Bank of Nagpur Book Club now has more than 1,000 books covering a wide range of disciplines, from school to college level, including engineering, medical, commerce, law, and other subjects.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, Founder, Nagpur Book Club, said NBC has been working consistently to promote a culture of reading and to make useful books reach those who need them.

This special drive is being undertaken to support students at the start of the new academic year, when the need for textbooks and reference books is the greatest. Those who wish to donate academic books in good condition are also welcome to contribute during this period, so that more students may benefit from the initiative. For coordination, the contact person is Miss Sandhya.

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