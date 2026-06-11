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Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against rising two-wheeler thefts, Kalamna Police arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered four stolen Honda Activa scooters worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh.

According to police, the investigation began after the theft of an Activa scooter belonging to Sheikh Razzaq Sheikh Natti, a resident of Netaji Nagar. The vehicle was stolen from outside his residence on May 31. Following the complaint, Kalamna Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Considering the increasing number of Activa thefts in the area, a special investigation team was formed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kale. During the probe, officers examined CCTV footage from multiple crime scenes and found a similar pattern in all the theft cases.

Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police detained 20-year-old Nilesh Chhagan Devgade, a resident of Gulmohar Nagar. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing four two-wheelers.

Police subsequently recovered four stolen Activa scooters from his possession. The total value of the recovered vehicles is estimated at around ₹1.5 lakh.

Investigators revealed that Devgade would roam through residential lanes searching for unattended or unlocked vehicles. He would first push the scooter to a safer distance and then start it before fleeing the scene.

Police further stated that the accused had studied Science up to Class 12. During questioning, he admitted that bad company and a desire to fund his personal lifestyle led him to commit the thefts.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was involved in additional vehicle theft cases in Nagpur.

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