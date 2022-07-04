Nagpur BJP to accord rousing welcome to Fadnavis on July 5

Advertisement

Nagpur: The city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to accord rousing welcome to its leader, Devendra Fadnavis who is arriving on Tuesday, July 5 first time after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis will reach Nagpur at 10 am at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Pravin Datke, President of Nagpur City unit of BJP and MLC, has appealed to BJP volunteers to remain present at the airport in large numbers. On his arrival, Fadnavis will garland the statue of Dr Hedgewar at Hedgewar Square near Airport. He will go to Trikoni Park Dharampeth in a scooter and car rally. Every square on his path has been decorated. The roads will have hoardings welcoming Fadnavis. BJP has already put hoardings on display at various squares. Nagpurians will felicitate Fadnavis at Chhatrapati Square, Pratap Nagar Square, and Laxmi Bhuvan Square.