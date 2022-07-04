Published On : Mon, Jul 4th, 2022

Zone 3 cops bust ration smuggling racket in Tehsil

Nagpur: Zone 3 Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane has busted another ration smuggling racket on Monday. Besides arresting the accused identified as Allahuddin Ansari (47), a resident of Timki, cops have recovered four-five tonnes of ration during the raid.

According to police sources, DCP Rajmane received secret input that one Ansari is engaged in smuggling of ration meant to distribute to the poor. Acting swiftly on the input, the DCP directed Tehsil Police, who swung into action and nabbed the accused.

Further action is underway at the site.

