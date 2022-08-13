Nagpur BJP felicitates party’s new Maharashtra chief Chandrashekar Bawankule in grand ceremony

Nagpur: The city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a special programme to express joy and feliciate, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the newly appointed Maharashtra BJP president at Deshpande Hall, Civil Lines, here, on Saturday.

Advertisement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were prominently present on this occasion. Notably, Bawankule is the third person from the city who became BJP State President after Gadkari and Fadnavis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pravin Datke, Nagpur BJP President said, “Under the leadership of Bawankule, BJP will become stronger.When he was minister he had established a good connect with people. He used to visit every home. He knows the names of party workers, office-bearers. It will help him while planning the party’s activities. As an Energy Minister Bawankule did micro planning and did so much work. It was during his time that load-shedding was stopped. He played an important role in farmers getting justice and reservation to OBC.”

Notably, Bawankule’s appointment was confirmed on Friday. Following which, party volunteers burst crackers, distributed sweets in Nagpur district. In Koradi, his hometown, people gathered near his residence and raised slogans hailing his appointment as State BJP President.

Advertisement