Nagpur bizman duped of Rs 1.50 crore in cotton deal

Nagpur: A major case of cheating has been registered at Tehsil Police Station after a cotton trader from Nagpur filed a complaint against a businessman from Akola.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jagnath Budhwari Road, Itwari, and director of Tirupati Cotton Industries in Paratwada, alleged that Pawan Jagdish Prasad Bachuka, director of Dayal Cotton Spinning in Akola, cheated him of Rs 1.53 crore. According to the complaint, Pawan Bachuka bought cotton bales from Tirupati Cotton Industries through a broker named Devesh Kumar Brijesh Kumar. Initially, Pawan paid on time and gained the trust of the complainant and the company. Between January 8, 2023, and January 10, 2025, Pawan bought more cotton bales but made a separate bill for them.

He then sold the cotton to a company named E-Comm Agra Commodities & General LLP in Bangalore, which is linked to South Korea and Andhra Pradesh. He took the full payment from them but did not pay Tirupati Cotton Industries. The total amount he failed to return is Rs 1.53 crore. When the complainant asked about the money, the accused gave false information, avoided answers, and even made threats.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 406, 409, 420, 500, 504, 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.