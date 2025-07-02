Nagpur bizman attempts suicide due to financial stress, saved by cops

Advertisement



Nagpur: A businessman from Wadi, Pankaj Rajendra Khobragade, attempted suicide due to financial stress but was rescued by the police in nick of time.

According to Wadi Police, Pankaj owns a mattress factory. Recently, he took a bank loan and bought an excavator worth Rs 12 lakh to grow his business. He had been paying monthly installments of Rs 35,000. However, he did not earn as expected from the machine, which led to financial difficulties and stress.

On Saturday, Pankaj left his house in an SUV after switching off his mobile phone. When he did not return home, his worried family searched for him, but he was not found. Wadi Police registered a missing person complaint and began a search. On Monday at around 2 pm, Pankaj switched on his mobile and called his mother. He told her that he was going to commit suicide. His panicked family rushed to Wadi Police Station to inform them.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Vinod Kamble immediately contacted cyber police to track Pankaj’s location. It was traced to near a river in Mauda area. Kamble rushed to the spot in a friend’s car and alerted local contacts and the police control room. Mauda Police, led by Police Inspector Sarin Durge, also rushed to the spot. When the police reached the bridge, Pankaj was standing on it. As soon as he saw cops, he jumped into the river. But the police and local residents quickly followed and pulled him out safely. Pankaj told the police, he was under pressure due to financial problems and had lost hope. He is now safe and receiving support from his family and police.