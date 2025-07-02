Online property tax payment gains popularity among Nagpurians

NMC collects Rs 88.85 crore in first quarter. Rs 5.88 crore mopped up on single day on June 30

Nagpur: Encouraged by user-friendly digital platforms and attractive rebates, a growing number of Nagpur residents have opted for online property tax payment this year. According to figures released by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the civic body collected a total of Rs 88.85 crore in property tax during the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year — marking a significant 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

The NMC has facilitated online tax payment through its official website, the ‘My Nagpur’ mobile application, and the ‘My Nagpur NMC Chatbot’ service available on WhatsApp. These convenient platforms have boosted public participation and awareness regarding timely property tax payments.

Between April 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025, a total of 1,92,324 property owners paid their taxes. Of this, 96,993 taxpayers chose online methods, contributing Rs 49.92 crore, while 95,331 citizens visited NMC offices to make offline payments, collectively amounting to Rs 35.97 crore.

Last-day rush yields Rs 5.88 crore

To incentivize early payments, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari had announced a 15% rebate for online taxpayers and a 10% rebate for those paying through offline mode, valid till June 30. Unsurprisingly, the final day saw a massive response, with Rs 5.88 crore collected in a single day through both online and offline channels. Several NMC offices witnessed crowds late into the night as citizens queued up to make payments before the rebate deadline.

Zone-wise performance: Laxmi Nagar leads

Among all NMC zones, Laxmi Nagar emerged as the top performer, contributing Rs 13.90 crore in property tax collections during the three-month period. Hanuman Nagar followed with Rs 11.37 crore, and Mangalwari secured the third spot with Rs 10.81 crore.

Zone-wise collection (April 1 to June 30, 2025):

1. Laxmi Nagar Zone – Rs 13.90 crore

2. Dharampeth Zone – Rs 9.33 crore

3. Hanuman Nagar Zone – Rs 11.37 crore

4. Dhantoli Zone – Rs 6.72 crore

5. Nehru Nagar Zone – Rs 10.71 crore

6. Gandhibagh Zone – Rs 4.10 crore

7. Satranjipura Zone – Rs 2.97 crore

8. Lakadganj Zone – Rs 9.43 crore

9. Ashinagar Zone – Rs 6.50 crore

10. Mangalwari Zone – Rs 10.81 crore

Awareness campaigns play a key role

NMC’s creative publicity efforts played a crucial role in boosting collections. Iconic film characters such as Gabbar Singh from ‘Sholay’ and Tichkule from ‘Khatta Meetha’ were used in campaigns urging residents to pay property tax on time and avail of rebates. Awareness drives were conducted across zones through banners, mobile vans, and social media platforms under slogans like ‘I am a responsible taxpayer’.

Additionally, special tax collection camps were held at NMC zone offices, parks, schools, and various residential colonies under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram. The civic administration, including Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. and zonal officers, actively visited areas to motivate citizens to clear their dues.

Year-on-year growth

The Rs 88.85 crore collection marks a nearly 20% increase over the previous year’s figure of Rs 73.13 crore for the same quarter. Officials attribute this growth to digital convenience, attractive rebates, and aggressive awareness campaigns.

NMC Commissioner Dr. Chaudhari has expressed satisfaction with the response but urged citizens to continue opting for digital modes to save time and avoid congestion at civic offices.