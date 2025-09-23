Nagpur: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch Woman Conductor’s Mobile

Nagpur: In a broad daylight incident at Chapru Nagar Square in Lakadganj area, two men on a Splendor motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a woman bus conductor. The act was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, helping police launch a search for the culprits.

According to police, the incident took place in the morning when 36-year-old Asmita Sonkusre, a conductor with Star Bus, was waiting for her bus to report for duty. Suddenly, two unidentified men on a Splendor bike approached her and forcefully snatched the phone from her hand before fleeing the spot.

The victim lodged a complaint at Lakadganj police station. Based on the CCTV footage, police have registered a case and begun efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

Gold Rate 22 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,11,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,33,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident has once again raised concerns over the rising cases of snatching across the city.