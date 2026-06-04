Nagpur Bench of Bombay HC grapples with backlog as over 73,000 cases await justice

Nearly 8,000 cases pending for more than a decade; fresh filings continue to outpace disposals. Of the total pending matters, 60,825 are civil cases, while 12,312 are criminal cases

Nagpur: The growing backlog of cases before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has emerged as a significant challenge for the justice delivery system, raising concerns over prolonged delays in the adjudication of disputes and criminal matters.

According to the latest data available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as many as 73,137 cases are currently pending before the Nagpur Bench. More alarmingly, 7,972 of these cases have remained unresolved for over ten years, highlighting the persistent challenge of ensuring timely justice.

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The figures underscore the mounting pressure on the judicial system and the urgent need for measures aimed at expediting case disposal while addressing the burden of long-pending litigation.

Of the total pending matters, 60,825 are civil cases, while 12,312 are criminal cases. The substantial pendency reflects the increasing demand on judicial resources and has become a matter of concern for litigants who continue to wait for the resolution of disputes affecting their personal, financial and legal interests.

Legal experts point out that delayed justice not only affects individual litigants but also impacts public confidence in the judicial process, particularly when cases remain pending for several years.

Old cases continue to weigh down system

An analysis of the age-wise distribution of pending cases reveals the magnitude of the challenge.

Nearly 25,139 cases, accounting for 34 per cent of the total pendency, are less than one year old. Another 17,097 cases, or 23 per cent, have been pending for one to three years.

The number of cases pending for three to five years stands at 9,957, while 12,972 matters have remained unresolved for five to ten years.

Most concerning, however, is the fact that 7,972 cases have been awaiting adjudication for more than a decade. Such prolonged delays often result in increased litigation costs, fading evidence, witness-related difficulties and growing frustration among litigants.

Despite the heavy workload, the Nagpur Bench has recorded notable progress in disposing of cases during the current year.

Official figures show that 14,151 cases have been disposed of so far. These include 7,974 civil matters and 6,177 criminal cases.

The disposal rate reflects the continued efforts of judges, court staff and legal practitioners to reduce the backlog and ensure the steady movement of cases through the judicial system.

Court observers note that sustained disposal of old and complex cases remains critical to reducing overall pendency and improving judicial efficiency.

Fresh filings add to burden

However, the challenge is compounded by the steady influx of new litigation. During the current year alone, 16,330 fresh cases have been filed before the Nagpur Bench. This includes 10,748 civil cases and 5,582 criminal matters.

The number of new filings has exceeded the number of cases disposed of, illustrating the continuing strain on judicial infrastructure and resources.

Legal analysts believe that unless disposal rates consistently surpass fresh registrations, reducing the backlog substantially will remain a difficult task.

Members of the legal fraternity have emphasized the need for a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the growing pendency.

Among the measures being suggested are the speedy filling of vacant judicial posts, greater use of e-courts and digital technologies, stronger case management systems and wider adoption of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation and arbitration.

Experts argue that technology-driven reforms and improved judicial infrastructure can significantly enhance efficiency while reducing delays in both civil and criminal matters.

Beyond numbers: A question of timely justice

Legal experts stress that the pendency figures represent far more than statistical data. Behind every case is a citizen, business, family or victim awaiting justice.

For thousands of litigants, prolonged delays can mean years of uncertainty, financial hardship and emotional stress. The challenge before the judiciary, therefore, is not merely to manage numbers but to ensure that justice remains accessible, effective and timely.

As the backlog continues to grow, the spotlight is increasingly falling on the need for systemic reforms capable of translating the principle of “speedy justice” into reality. The latest figures from the Nagpur Bench serve as a stark reminder that while progress is being made in disposing of cases, the battle against judicial delays remains far from over.

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