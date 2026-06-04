After 13 years, verdict nears in Nagpur’s Rs 200-crore Shreesurya investment scam

Evidence stage almost complete as thousands of investors await justice in one of Vidarbha's most sensational financial fraud cases

Nagpur: One of Vidarbha’s most infamous financial fraud cases, the alleged Shreesurya Investment Scam, is finally approaching its decisive phase after more than a decade of legal proceedings. Nearly 13 years after thousands of investors claimed they were duped of their life savings, the case is now on the verge of reaching its conclusion in the Special MPID Court, where the fate of the accused and the hopes of countless victims hang in the balance.

What began as a seemingly lucrative investment opportunity eventually evolved into one of the region’s most talked-about economic crime investigations, allegedly involving more than Rs 200 crore and affecting nearly 5,000 families across Vidarbha.

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According to court records, the prosecution has completed the examination-in-chief of all 75 witnesses presented during the trial. Only the cross-examination of two investigating officers remains before the evidence stage is formally concluded.

Once this process is completed, the case will move into final arguments, paving the way for a judgment that many investors have been waiting for since 2013.

Legal observers say the proceedings have now reached a critical juncture, with the verdict expected to determine whether the prosecution has succeeded in establishing criminal liability against those accused of orchestrating one of the largest alleged investment frauds in the region.

Promise of extraordinary returns

Investigators allege that the operation was spearheaded by Sameer Sudhir Joshi, who, along with other accused, attracted investors by promising extraordinary annual returns ranging from 25 to 40 percent.

The alleged scheme reportedly relied on an extensive network of agents deployed across cities, towns and villages throughout Vidarbha. Large-scale seminars, promotional events and investment meetings were organised to persuade people that their money would multiply rapidly within a short period.

According to the prosecution, initial payments were made to some investors, creating an impression of legitimacy and encouraging further deposits. As confidence grew, more people invested substantial amounts, often committing retirement funds, family savings and borrowed money.

However, investigators claim that after collecting massive sums from investors, the payments allegedly stopped. Thousands of investors reportedly neither received the promised returns nor recovered their principal investments, triggering widespread complaints and eventually attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies.

A key aspect of the prosecution’s case is the allegation that the Shreesurya Group cultivated a strong public image by establishing or associating itself with a diverse range of businesses.

Investigators claim that the group projected itself as a rapidly expanding corporate entity with interests in construction, dairy operations, hospitals, transportation, fitness centres, restaurants, insurance and several other sectors.

This diversified business presence allegedly played a crucial role in convincing investors that their money was being backed by genuine commercial operations rather than a risky or unregulated investment model.

Authorities believe the group’s visible business footprint helped generate credibility and enabled the mobilisation of large amounts of public money.

Main accused spent eight years behind bars

The investigation led to the arrest of the principal accused, Sameer Joshi, on October 15, 2013.

Court records show that Joshi remained in judicial custody for nearly eight years before being granted bail in 2021. At present, all accused persons are out on bail while the trial continues before the Special MPID Court.

Despite the passage of time, the case has remained one of the most closely watched economic offence prosecutions in Vidarbha due to the number of investors affected and the magnitude of the alleged financial losses.

The Special Court has framed charges against 25 accused persons, including Sameer Joshi and his wife Pallavi Joshi.

The accused face prosecution under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or agent), 420 (cheating), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention).

Additionally, charges have been framed under various provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act and the Reserve Bank of India Act.

The accused have denied wrongdoing, and the court will determine their culpability based on the evidence presented during the trial.

For thousands of affected investors, the case represents far more than a criminal prosecution.

Many victims allegedly invested their retirement benefits, agricultural income, savings accumulated over decades and funds earmarked for their children’s education and marriages. Several families claim they suffered severe financial setbacks after the alleged collapse of the investment scheme.

Over the years, investor groups have repeatedly demanded accountability and speedy justice, arguing that prolonged litigation has only deepened their financial and emotional distress.

Verdict could set a major precedent

Legal experts believe the eventual judgment could have implications beyond this individual case. Given the scale of the alleged fraud and the application of the MPID Act, the verdict may serve as an important precedent for future financial crime prosecutions involving unauthorised deposit schemes and investor protection.

As the final stages of the trial unfold, thousands of investors continue to watch the proceedings with anticipation.

After waiting for more than a decade, they are now closer than ever to finding out whether those accused of masterminding the alleged scam will be held accountable or walk free.

The coming judgment is expected to mark a defining moment in one of Vidarbha’s most significant economic crime cases and may finally provide long-awaited answers to thousands of families seeking closure and justice.

The allegations and charges mentioned in this report are based on the prosecution’s case and court proceedings. The guilt or innocence of the accused will ultimately be determined by the court.

-Ravikant Kamble

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