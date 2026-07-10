BBA Student Arrested with Illegal Country-Made Pistol in Kamthi

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal firearms, the Nagpur Crime Branch’s NDPS Cell arrested a BBA student from Kamthi for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The investigation has since led to the arrest of a second suspect from Kanhan, with police now probing a wider illegal arms supply network.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch received information that a youth was moving around with an illegal firearm in the Naveen Kamthi area. Based on the intelligence, police laid a trap and apprehended 27-year-old Mohammad Farman Mohammad Firoz Sheikh. During the search, officers recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and a mobile phone from his possession.

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Police were surprised to learn during the investigation that the accused is a BBA student. The recovery of an illegal weapon from a college student has raised concerns about the growing reach of illegal arms networks.

During interrogation, Farman allegedly revealed the name of his associate, Sheikh Habib Sheikh Hussain. Acting swiftly on the information, the Crime Branch conducted a raid in Kanhan and arrested the second accused.

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Further questioning of the second suspect revealed that the country-made pistol had been procured through a truck driver. Following this disclosure, investigators have intensified efforts to identify the source of the weapon and trace the entire illegal arms supply chain.

Both accused are currently in police custody. According to the Crime Branch, the investigation is progressing rapidly, and officials expect to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the illegal firearms network.

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