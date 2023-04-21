State Govt bans use of all types of manja in kite flying

The Government allowed use of only white cotton thread, which is less deadly than other forms of manja

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has completely banned use of any kind of manja for flying kites.

It was informed by the State Environment Department to the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court stating that it had prohibited not only the production, sale and storage of deadly nylon manja, but also any traditional thread prepared with the glass powder, which are used for flying kites. It allowed only use of white cotton thread, which is less deadly than other forms.

A division bench comprising Justices Atul Chandurkar and Mahendra Chandwani directed the respondents to implement the government’s decision and submit a compliance report by June 21. They included — Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner, Collector, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police, Police Commissioner among others.

The High Court was hearing a suo motu PIL based media reports on deaths of 23-year-old engineering student Pranay Thakre and 22-year-old Saurabh Patankar in 2021 after their throats were slit by the deadly strings. HC had appointed Deven Chauhan as an amicus curiae in the PIL.

Earlier, the Collector in his affidavit informed that the thread made from the nylon yarn is very strong.

