Nagpur Bachelor Party Death: Doctor Among 11 Booked

Nagpur: In a shocking incident highlighting alleged insensitivity and negligence, Khapa police have registered an FIR against 11 friends, including a doctor, in connection with the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man during a bachelor party at an NJ Farmhouse in Patansawangi.

The case pertains to the death of Aditya Mohite (33), a steel businessman and resident of Manish Nagar. Based on a complaint filed by his brother, advocate Parikshit Mohite, police have booked all 11 accused for causing death due to negligence.

The accused include party organizer Joel alias Juwel Singh, Dr. Pankaj Nikas, Abhay Dhabarde, Ravi Phukte, Parag Dhande, Prajwal Sahare, Roshan Randive, Akash Bagul, Hutson Misal, Richard Khapekar, and Niranjan Chitapalliwar.

According to the complaint, Aditya had attended the bachelor party organised for Joel’s upcoming wedding. Family members stated that Aditya was not particularly fond of alcohol or parties but stayed back on the insistence of his friends.

On the following morning around 10 am, the family was informed that Aditya was not waking up. He was rushed to a private hospital on Koradi Road, where doctors declared him brought dead.

However, suspicion arose due to contradictory statements given by the friends present at the farmhouse. When police examined the CCTV footage from the premises, disturbing details came to light.

The footage reportedly shows that Aditya’s health deteriorated while he was near the swimming pool late at night. He collapsed unconscious near the pool, and for nearly 15 minutes, no one came forward to help him. More shockingly, despite the presence of a doctor among the group and other educated individuals, no medical assistance was provided. Instead, Aditya was allegedly dragged like an object into a room and left there, rather than being immediately taken to a hospital.

Advocate Parikshit Mohite has alleged that his brother’s life could have been saved had timely medical intervention been provided. He termed the conduct of the accused as grossly insensitive and criminally negligent.

Khapa police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the accused are reportedly attempting to secure anticipatory bail to avoid arrest.

