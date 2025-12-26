After 2023 Flood Chaos, NMC Installs Gates at Ambazari to Tame Nag River

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has begun construction of water-control gates at the city’s prominent Ambazari Lake as part of efforts to regulate the flow of water into the Nag River and prevent future flooding.

The gates are being installed on the right side of the lake’s overflow point, with the project officially underway. The move follows the devastating floods that hit Nagpur on September 25–26, 2023, when a sudden rise in the Nag River’s water level submerged several riverside localities. Hundreds of homes were flooded, causing extensive damage to household belongings and resulting in significant financial losses for residents.

Encroachments along the Nag River and the sudden release of a large volume of water into the river were identified as key factors behind the flooding. In response, the administration and the state government decided to take concrete flood-control measures.

To prevent a recurrence, the state government approved the removal of encroachments along the Nag River, replacement of low-lying bridges with higher and wider ones, and strengthening of the city’s drainage system. Controlled water management at Ambazari Lake was also given priority.

Under the plan, three gates are being installed at the lake’s overflow point to ensure that excess water does not accumulate and that water can be released in a regulated manner when levels rise. As part of this project, the old bridge near the overflow point has already been demolished and replaced with a larger, upgraded bridge.

All strengthening works related to Ambazari Lake have also been completed, following which the gate installation work has now commenced. The project is being executed through a private contractor appointed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Alongside the gate installation on the right side of the overflow point, work is also underway to dismantle earlier structures that allowed the lake’s water to flow directly into the Nag River. According to NMC officials, the entire gate installation project will be completed before the upcoming monsoon season, which is expected to significantly help in controlling flood situations in the future.

