Auto Driver Brutally Murdered During Robbery Bid in Nagpur; Accused Paraded by Police

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Nagpur: An auto-rickshaw driver was brutally murdered during an alleged robbery attempt in the Gorewada Road area of Nagpur, prompting swift action by the city police, who arrested the accused within hours and paraded them publicly as a warning against violent crime.

According to police, the incident occurred late at night on the Gorewada–Petsur Road. The accused had initially attempted to rob a Swiggy delivery executive, but the victim managed to escape.

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After the failed attempt, the group allegedly targeted auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Kasif. When he resisted the robbery, the assailants allegedly attacked him with iron rods and other weapons, inflicting severe injuries. Kasif later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Acting under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil, Mankapur Police formed multiple special teams and launched an overnight manhunt.

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The operation led to the arrest of six accused identified as Yash Gavande, Navin Uike, Sulabh alias Raj Thakur, Rohit Jagdale, Sameer alias Paji Uike, and Sanjay alias Nilesh Jogi. A juvenile has also been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

To reinforce public confidence and send a strong message against violent offenders, Nagpur Police conducted a public parade of the arrested accused after their arrest.

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