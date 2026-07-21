Four Cubs of F-2 Tigress Delight Tourists at Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

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Nagpur: Wildlife enthusiasts visiting the Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary are in for a special treat as the renowned F-2 tigress has begun making regular appearances with her four young cubs, delighting tourists on safari.

After giving birth to the cubs recently, the tigress had remained out of sight for several weeks while caring for her newborns. She has now started moving around with the cubs, offering visitors rare and exciting sightings in the sanctuary’s buffer zone.

The four playful cubs have quickly become the main attraction for safari-goers, with many wildlife lovers and photographers eager to catch a glimpse of the growing family.

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Most forest safaris across Maharashtra are suspended from July 1 due to the monsoon. However, safari operations in the buffer zone of Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary continue depending on weather conditions. Authorities temporarily suspend safaris only during periods of heavy rainfall.

This is not the first successful litter for the popular F-2 tigress. She had previously given birth to five cubs, all of whom have now matured and dispersed to establish their own territories.

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Spread across nearly 189 square kilometres, the Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has three entry gates-Karhandla, Gothangaon, and Paoni. With the F-2 tigress and her four cubs now frequently spotted, the sanctuary has become an even bigger draw for nature lovers despite the monsoon season.

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